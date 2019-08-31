André F. LeRoy
Capt., USPHS (Ret.)
On August 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Dee A. LeRoy (Kittner). Preceded in death by his parents, Pierre M. LeRoy and Lucie P. LeRoy (Ducrocq); and by his brother, Pierre L. LeRoy. His work for the Public Health Service included testing soil and water for radiation contamination, as well as many years of research at the National Institutes of Health, with a focus on the metabolism of anticancer drugs. In addition to his wife Dee, he leaves six loving nieces and nephews, their families, and many close friends. A private family service will be planned at a later date.