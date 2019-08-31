The Washington Post

ANDRE LeROY

André F. LeRoy  
Capt., USPHS (Ret.)  

On August 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Dee A. LeRoy (Kittner). Preceded in death by his parents, Pierre M. LeRoy and Lucie P. LeRoy (Ducrocq); and by his brother, Pierre L. LeRoy. His work for the Public Health Service included testing soil and water for radiation contamination, as well as many years of research at the National Institutes of Health, with a focus on the metabolism of anticancer drugs. In addition to his wife Dee, he leaves six loving nieces and nephews, their families, and many close friends. A private family service will be planned at a later date.
 
 

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 31, 2019
