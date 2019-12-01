

André Peltekian (Age 79)



Of North Bethesda, Maryland passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at his home due to complications of heart disease.

André is survived by his son Alex Peltekian, daughter Kathy (Harmon) Peltekian; sisters Jeanette (Kiminas) Peltekian, Alice (Solloa) Peltekian, Madeline (Baines) Peltekian, Louise (Simon) Peltekian and brother Pierre Peltekian. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 39 years, Alice Peltekian in 2006 and his son André Peltekian in 1994.

Visitation with relatives and friends will occur at St. Mary's Armenian Apostolic Church, 42nd & Fessenden St. NW, Washington, DC 20016 on Day, December 5, 2019 at 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Funeral Services will follow at 11:30 a.m. with interment following the funeral at Rock Creek Cemetery. Contributions in memoriam may be made to the Hintlian Cultural Fund, c/o above named church.