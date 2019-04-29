Andrea Denise Masucci
(Age 57)
On Wednesday, April 24, 2019, of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved daughter of Adrienne and the late Dr. Elmo Masucci. Loving sister of Raymond (Vickie) Masucci and Elizabeth (Joel) Appelbaum. Loving aunt of Alex, Eric and Carly Appelbaum and Olivia and Savannah Masucci. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd West Silver Spring, MD (Valet Parking) Tuesday, April 30, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Redeemer Church, 9705 Summit Ave, Kensington, MD, on Wednesday, May 1, at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Redeemer Church.