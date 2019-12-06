The Washington Post

ANDREAS SCHULTHEIS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANDREAS SCHULTHEIS.
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of the Resurrection at Riderwood Village
3110 Gracefield Road
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Andreas C. Schultheis (Age 88)  

On Wednesday, December 4, 2019, of Beltsville, MD. Beloved husband of the late Joan Schultheis; father of Mary, Theresa, Carole, Susan, Karen, Andy, the late John and their spouses; brother of Betty and the late Marilyn. Also survived by his many "favorite" grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), on Monday, December 9, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Church of the Resurrection at Riderwood Village, 3110 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, MD, on Tuesday, December 10, at 12 p.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to Alzheimer's Foundation of America or .

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.