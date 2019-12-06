

Andreas C. Schultheis (Age 88)



On Wednesday, December 4, 2019, of Beltsville, MD. Beloved husband of the late Joan Schultheis; father of Mary, Theresa, Carole, Susan, Karen, Andy, the late John and their spouses; brother of Betty and the late Marilyn. Also survived by his many "favorite" grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), on Monday, December 9, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Church of the Resurrection at Riderwood Village, 3110 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, MD, on Tuesday, December 10, at 12 p.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to Alzheimer's Foundation of America or .