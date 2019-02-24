Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Captain ANDREW and Beverly Ann SERRELL.



BEVERLY ANN SERRELL CAPTAIN ANDREW SERRELL

10/22/1924 ~ 8/3/2015 12/12/1923 ~ 1/15/2018



Captain Andrew Serrell and Beverly Ann Serrell will be laid to rest with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, February 28, 2019. The inurnment will be at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow at Fort Myers Officers Club.

Andrew was born in Dobbs Ferry, NY and Beverly was born in Yonkers, NY. They met in summer classes during high school and married at 19 and 20 years old. They celebrated over 71 years of marriage in 2015.

At the age of 17, Andrew enlisted in the US Navy. He completed Naval Flight Training, and fought in the Pacific Theatre in World War II. He had a long and distinguished career, serving his County for 32 years before retiring as a Captain in 1974. During his career, he flew large seaplanes in the Pacific, the Mars, was an air-intelligence officer in the Mediterranean, with the Sixth Fleet, and in 1962 became commanding officer of VP-44 Squadron based in Patuxent River, MD. This squadron, VP-44, flew the P-3 Orion anti-submarine surveillance aircraft during the reconnaissance, in the Cuban Missile Crisis, of October, 1962.

Andrew's passion was flying. He obtained a pilot's license at 16 and was still flying at 90.

Beverly Ann Serrell, did the hard work of a military career, raising four children when her husband was away for long periods of time, and moving households to new stations every other year. She was a strong, extremely kind person. After Andrew and Beverly retired to Ocean City, MD, she volunteered at the Worcester County Humane Society for over 16 years. This was a hard full time effort, complete with cat scratches and dog bites. Beverly's passion was helping all animals.

Beverly and Andrew were the most wonderful, loving, and generous parents. They are survived by four children, seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

They were honest, hard-working, patriotic Americans who made the world a better place. They are greatly missed and greatly loved.