ANDREW BIACHE

Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home
1500 West Braddock Road
Alexandria, VA
22302
(703)-998-9200
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Chapel
3737 Seminary Rd.
Alexandria, VA
ANDREW BIACHE, JR. (Age 87)  

On Friday, May 3, 2019 of Alexandria, VA. Beloved husband of the late Alice Story Biache of 43 years. Loving father of Sharon Blanchet, Lisa Clausen, and Andrew Biache; grandfather of Emily, Morgan, Hillary, Elle, Garrett, Allison, Anna, Lily, and Adeline. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 29 in the Immanuel Chapel at the Virginia Theological Seminary, 3737 Seminary Rd., Alexandria, VA, at 11 a.m., followed by a reception and interment in the Memorial Garden at Immanuel Church-on-the-Hill, 3606 Seminary Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Immanuel Church-on-the-Hill Outreach Ministry at 3606 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA or the Goodwin House / Alice Story Biache Health Education Fellowship Fund, 4800 Fillmore Ave, Alexandria, VA . www.everlywheatley.com

Published in The Washington Post on May 17, 2019
