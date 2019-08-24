Andrew Jospeh Chmiel, M.D.
Captain US Army 1st Air Cavalry Division (Vietnam War
), husband of 48 years to Gloria; father of Adriana, Chris, Alexander and Ana-Maria; grandfather of Solana, Havanah, Andrew and Eliza passed away on August 1, 2019. He retired in 2018 after serving the Washington, DC community for 44 years as a psychiatrist and psychoanalyst. Andy earned his undergraduate and medical degrees from Indiana University
and did his residency at University of Virginia where he served in their medical faculty for three years. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Washington Nationals, Redskins and the Chicago White Sox. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.