The Washington Post

ANDREW "ANDY" DORFMANN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANDREW "ANDY" DORFMANN.
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Photogroup Inc
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Photogroup Inc.
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Andrew David Dorfmann  
"Andy" (Age 63)  

Suddenly passed on Monday, December 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Pamela Broomall with 21 wonderful years together; father of Jesse Shaw (Melanie), Brandon Shaw, Rebecca Dorfmann, Jayme Dorfmann and James Koubek; brother of Betsy Hirschel (Ron) and Tracey Dorfmann (Mitch Polun); grandfather of Lilliana Mills, Charlotte Mills and Addison Shaw. Also survived by other loving family and friends. Relatives and friends come honor Andy on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Photogroup Inc. Check website for directions at www.dcstudiorental.com from 11 to 11:30 a.m. gathering, 11:30 to 12 noon service, food and drink after.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to resolve.org/DorfmannMemorial.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.