ANDREW EUGENE EDWARDS (Age 71)
Departed this life on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Bonita Dawson Edwards; father of Michael and Ronald; grandfather of Kori; brother of five Robert (Doris), Beatrice (Lonnie), Zephia, Fannie (Andrew) and Kenneth. Also survived by many nieces; nephews; godchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carrie Mae, granddaughter, Cari, sister, Patricia and sister-in-law, Inge. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 2, 4:30 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, July 3, from 10 a.m. until time of homegoing service 11 a.m. at Ebenezer AME Church, 7707 Allentown RD., Ft. Washington, MD. In leiu of flowers donations may be made to The Academic Empowerment Foundation, PO Box 826, Upper Marlboro MD 20773.