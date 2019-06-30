The Washington Post

ANDREW EDWARDS (1947 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Ed , as we called him will always be remembered by us as a..."
    - Patricia Green
  • "Praying for the family"
    - Clars Sheppard
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Ramala Stansbury
  • "My condolences and prayers to the Edwards family,may his..."
    - Wilhelmina Reid
  • "Andrew was a kind and thoughtful man who always made one..."
    - David Young
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Ebenezer AME Church,
7707 Allentown RD
Ft. Washington, DC
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ebenezer AME Church
7707 Allentown RD.
Ft. Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebenezer AME Church
7707 Allentown RD.
Ft. Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

ANDREW EUGENE EDWARDS (Age 71)  

Departed this life on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Bonita Dawson Edwards; father of Michael and Ronald; grandfather of Kori; brother of five Robert (Doris), Beatrice (Lonnie), Zephia, Fannie (Andrew) and Kenneth. Also survived by many nieces; nephews; godchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carrie Mae, granddaughter, Cari, sister, Patricia and sister-in-law, Inge. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 2, 4:30 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, July 3, from 10 a.m. until time of homegoing service 11 a.m. at Ebenezer AME Church, 7707 Allentown RD., Ft. Washington, MD. In leiu of flowers donations may be made to The Academic Empowerment Foundation, PO Box 826, Upper Marlboro MD 20773.

Published in The Washington Post on June 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.