FALKIEWICZ Andrew W. Falkiewicz Andrew W. Falkiewicz, of Washington, DC, beloved father, grandfather and treasured friend of many passed away on 16th May, having reached the esteemed age of 91 years. He died peacefully in his sleep after a blessedly short illness. Andrew was born on February 26, 1929 in Lwów, Poland, to parents Tadeusz and Maria Falkiewicz. His life of extraordinary international service and accomplishments started when he was very young. In 1939 he, his brother, and mother were deported deep into the USSR during the Soviet Occupation of Poland. After 2.5 years, he was released by the Polish Army and made his way to Great Britain. He was educated at the Royal High School of Edinburgh, where he graduated first in his class, having arrived without speaking a word of English. He continued his education at Edinburgh University, where he completed both a BSc and PhD in Engineering with First Class Honours. Andrew started his career with Ford Motor Company, first in the United Kingdom and then in the United States, before completing the diploma program at the School of Foreign Service of Georgetown University. From here he began his illustrious public career, representing the country that he now called his own. After serving in the U.S. Army (from 1953-1955), Andrew joined the U.S. Information Agency. He then entered the Foreign Service in 1960 and served in Bonn, Saigon, Prague and Moscow, as well as at the U.S. Department of State in Washington. Andrew was an influential and senior statesperson. He was Deputy Press Secretary to President Nixon, Assistant Director of USIA and Assistant to the Director of Central Intelligence, working with the then future President George Bush, Sr. As an expert in Soviet and European affairs, he left the public sector to extend his reach and influence into the private sector, first as an independent advisor and then as Director of Corporate Affairs for Philip Morris International. At the conclusion of his career, Andrew moved back into the public sector. He supported George Bush, Sr.'s presidential campaign as Director of the National Security Task Force. And at the time of his retirement was the Policy Advisor to the Director of U.S. Office of Personnel Management. Andrew was an exceptional man-highly intelligent, raconteur extraordinaire, fluent in six languages, accomplished, gracious, and charming. He was a sought-after dinner guest-a true gentleman with insightful views of life and current affairs. He could captivate a room sharing mesmerising stories of his life. He was a truly great man and inspiring role model, and he will be deeply missed by his family and loved ones. He is survived by his son, Andreas, daughter, Bozena and four grandchildren. A memorial service will be arranged at a later date. In the meantime, we invite you to share your memories and stories at www.forevermissed.com/andrew-wallis-falkiewicz.A">www.forevermissed.com/andrew-wallis-falkiewicz.A memorial service will be arranged at a later date. In the meantime, we invite you to share your memories and stories at www.forevermissed.com/andrew-wallis-falkiewicz.
Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.