ANDREW FLEISHER
On Tuesday, May 28, 2019, ANDREW FLEISHER of Odenton, MD. Loving son of the late William and Eleanore Fleisher. Beloved husband of Bonnie Fleisher. Devoted father of Candice Fleisher and Stacy (Aaron) Shafran. Dear brother of Ronald and Fred Fleisher. Cherished grandfather of Julianna Hands and Warner Shafran. Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, 12 p.m. at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Following services, family will receive friends at the National Funeral Home, Falls Church, VA. Shiva will be observed on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the home of Aaron and Stacy Shafran. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.