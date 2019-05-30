The Washington Post

ANDREW FLEISHER

Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Graveside service
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM
King David Memorial Garden
Falls Church, VA
Visitation
Following Services
National Funeral Home
Falls Church, VA
Shiva
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
home of Aaron and Stacy Shafran
ANDREW FLEISHER  

On Tuesday, May 28, 2019, ANDREW FLEISHER of Odenton, MD. Loving son of the late William and Eleanore Fleisher. Beloved husband of Bonnie Fleisher. Devoted father of Candice Fleisher and Stacy (Aaron) Shafran. Dear brother of Ronald and Fred Fleisher. Cherished grandfather of Julianna Hands and Warner Shafran. Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, 12 p.m. at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Following services, family will receive friends at the National Funeral Home, Falls Church, VA. Shiva will be observed on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the home of Aaron and Stacy Shafran. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on May 30, 2019
