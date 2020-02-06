

Andrew Raphael Gelfman

Producer, Videographer and

Editor for NASA Television, dies at 55.



Andrew was also a graphic designer, animator and musician.

Andrew R Gelfman, award winning producer and editor, died on January 14, 2020 of natural causes.

Andrew was an Emmy nominated editor, receiving Emmy nominations in both 2000 and 2002 for his work for the Washington Post High School Sports Show and NASA.

Andrew received a Telly Award in 1999 for his editing of "There's No Place Like Home" on the care of the aged, and five Telly Awards in 2005 for his editing work with NASA.

While at NASA, he produced and/or edited the films Aurora 7, Reaching New Heights and Space Shuttle, and was involved with numerous live and video events for the space organization.

Andrew was known by his friends and family for his sweet and loving nature, openness, and generosity. He was not only an accomplished editor, videographer and producer but also a skilled guitarist. When he wasn't working or playing in a band, he was cheering on his beloved Mets and Giants. All who knew him considered him a true friend and gentle soul.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Doering, his mother Jane Rosenberg Gelfman, brother Peter Gelfman and sister Polly Gelfman.