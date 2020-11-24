GUDELSKY Andrew Gudelsky It is with great sadness that I share the news that Andrew Gudelsky, 73, of Silver Spring, MD peacefully passed away on November 18, 2020. Andy was diagnosed with ALS almost a year ago today. He put up a tremendous fight for the past year holding on to spend extra time with his sons and grandsons. In the end, he passed peacefully with his sons Henry and Will by his side and he was able to hear those closest to him say goodbye one last time. Andrew was born on May 1, 1947 in Baltimore, Maryland to Albert and Audrey Gudelsky. He went to school at Blair High School in Silver Spring, MD and he earned his Bachelor's Degree at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida. He married Cheryl Kressin Disson with whom he had three children. He was previously married to Annette Cohen and later married Linda Goodwin. Andrew was passionate about golf, music, and cars. He won club tournaments with his father, got high with Janis Joplin, was accidentally hit in the head by Jim Morrison at a concert. He once, surprised his parents by returning home from school with drag racing trophies that he won with his Chevy Chevelle. He eventually traded in his Chevelle racing days for a 1974 Corvette. He worked as a co-owner of the Laurel Block Company alongside his father, Albert Gudelsky, his uncle Jerome Gudelsky, and cousins Marc and Steven Gudelsky. It would be tough to say if it was dustier inside or outside the manufacturing plant, but that never kept him from keeping meticulous bookkeeping records, much to the delight of their accountant, David Katz. Andrew was known by his friends as one of the kindest people around who would do anything for those he loved. Andy and the gang (Paul, Jimmy, Harry, Mark, Barry, Bobby, and Bernie) loved their time together playing poker and going on fishing trips. Andy enjoyed his time with his sons, grandsons and dogs the most. He loved to tell stories of his dog, Jingles, snagging food from others and bringing him to work. Andy was a patient father who loved to celebrate his children's successes and never got upset when they made mistakes, instead he gave them support and understanding no matter how ridiculous his kid's actions may have been. He was an enthusiastic baseball coach to his son's and successfully encouraged them to follow in his coaching footsteps. Andrew was an avid DC sports fan. He passed along all the excitement, triumph, and often times anguish that goes along with what it means to love the Nats, Caps, and Washington Football Team to his boys. Andrew is preceded in death by his parents Albert R. Gudelsky and Audrey Hollins Gudelsky. Andrew Gudelsky is survived by (his three sons Henry Gudelsky (Christiana Robbat), Will Gudelsky (Paige Bearnarth), and Edward Max Gudelsky; his sisters Am Gudelsky (Steven Schwartz), Ann Gudelsky Cipriano (Dave Joe); and his three grandsons Ethan Pelzman-Gudelsky, Brayden Gudelsky and Beau Gudelsky. A private funeral service was held at noon on Monday November 23 at the National Funeral Home. A public graveside service immediately followed at 1 p.m. at King David Memorial Gardens. Both services were live-streamed and recorded and can be viewed at https://youtu.be/bkZuE0BxLcY
. Andrew Gudelsky was involved in several charitable organizations throughout the Metropolitan Area, in honor of him, a fund has been created to help care for those with ALS in DC, MD, and VA. If you would like to contribute to the fund in his honor, you can do so at this link: http://web.alsa.org/goto/andrewgudelsky