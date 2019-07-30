Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Hubert. View Sign Service Information Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C. 9902 Braddock Road Fairfax , VA 22032 (703)-425-9702 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C. 9902 Braddock Road Fairfax , VA 22032 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C. 9902 Braddock Road Fairfax , VA 22032 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C. 9902 Braddock Road Fairfax , VA 22032 View Map Send Flowers Notice

HUBERT ANDREW JOHN HUBERT MARCH 15, 1960 - July 27, 2019 Andrew "Andy" John Hubert passed away on July 27, 2019. He was born on March 15, 1960 to George and Lillian Hubert. He leaves cherished memories with his wife, Georgia; two daughters, Amanda Kastl (Chris) and Heather Hubert; his grandchildren Aidan, Abby, Lilly and Nora; his mother; three siblings; nieces and nephews in California and Illinois; along with close family in Pennsylvania; firefighter brothers and sisters throughout the United States; and other family and friends. Andy began his career as a fireman, in high school, which led to an over 40 year career as a devoted fireman with 30 years as part of the elite Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department.Andy deployed extensively to many significant domestic and international responses, as a member of Fairfax County's urban search & rescue (US&R) task force, Virginia Task Force One (VA-TF1).In his years as a member of VA-TF1, he deployed as both a task force member and a member of the original White US&R Incident Support Team. Andy then supported response missions for both the Federal Emergency Management Agency's National US&R Response System and the United States Agency for International Development's Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance. Andy was a dedicated son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, golfer, handyman, Washington, DC sports fan, and motorcyclist who will be missed deeply by his family and friends. Funeral services will be held at the Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home at 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032. Visitations will take place on Wednesday, July 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday, August 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A memorial service will take place on Thursday, August 1, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the same location. Donations to honor Andy can be made to Fairfax County FIRST Foundation (PO Box 3806, Fairfax, VA 22038) or the International Association of Fire Fighters at https://



