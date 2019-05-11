

ANDREW HEBBERD LEE (Age 23)



On Sunday, April 21, 2019, of Kensington, MD. Beloved son of Bruce H. and Sarah F. Lee; brother of Thomas F. Lee; long-time boyfriend of Hailey A. Kellogg; grandson of Robert and Mary Ty Forbush, Bruce and Janetta Lee, and Nancy H. and E. Paul Mortimer; nephew of Benjamin and Nancy Forbush, Evalyn B. Lee and Peter Bacon, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Easter Sunday at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. Andrew was diagnosed with HLRCC, a rare terminal kidney cancer in May 2015.

Andrew's journey, for almost four years, was a fight on behalf of others to beat rare forms of kidney cancer. He volunteered for numerous clinical trials that his doctors say advanced HLRCC research for those diagnosed now and in the future. An avid car enthusiast, he founded a nonprofit called Driven to Cure. He used his custom orange Nissan GT-R show car to travel across the country, raise awareness of HLRCC, and raise money for research. Andrew's efforts paid off, raising more than $500,000 dollars for research at the National Cancer Institute, a part of NIH. His campaign attracted national and international attention and continues to inspire others all around the world to join the fight against rare kidney cancers.

Andrew touched many lives in person and through social media. He made hundreds of new friends and brought together people of all ages and walks of life whose lives have been affected by cancer. People continue to draw strength from his story and the way he lived his short life; a life he lived to the fullest from start to finish. Andrew was the recipient of the Charles A. Sanders, M.D., Partnership Award from the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health for his steadfast commitment to advancing biomedical research for rare kidney cancers. In addition, he received the William Donald Schaefer People Helping People Award from the Maryland Comptroller for his demonstration and unwavering dedication to helping others.

Some people are remembered by what they say; Andrew will be remembered for what he has accomplished.