

Colonel Andrew Mansinne, JR.



On May 3, 2019 of McLean, Virginia Colonel Andrew Mansinne JR., Beloved Husband of Gray Ayers Mansinne, Devoted father of: Andrew Peyton Mansinne, wife, Sallie B. Mansinne Josephine Meigs Mansinne Herbert Ayers Mansinne, wife, Lori D. Mansinne Peter Gray Mansinne He is also survived by five grandchildren: Meredith B Mansinne Caroline C. Mansinne Allison R. Mansinne Brendan G. Mansinne Ryan P. Mansinne

Friends may call at Murphy's Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd. in Arlington on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial Will be offered at Saint John The Beloved Catholic Church, 6420 Linway Terrace, McLean, Virginia on Thursday, May 16, at 1 p.m.

Interment at Arlington National Cemetery, with full military honors, is still to be scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, Andy would have wanted contributions to be made to the .