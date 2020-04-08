

Andrew Michael McGrath "Andy"

(Age 73)



Passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center. Andy was born on April 1, 1946 in Bangor, Maine to Olga McGrath Crockett and Daniel Joseph McGrath and grew up with his five brothers and one sister. He was a graduate of Bangor High School in 1965. Andy volunteered for military service in the Vietnam War where he served with the US Naval Construction Battalions, known as the Seabees. After his military service, he moved to Maryland where he met and married his wife of 50 years, Patricia "Pat" Aldridge McGrath, on June 12, 1969. Andy is survived by his wife, Pat Aldridge McGrath; his two sons Andy and Brian McGrath and their spouses; and three grandchildren, Delaney, Ian, and Iris McGrath. Andy had a big heart and welcomed all his family into his home and life. He had a special place in his heart for his sister-in-law, Cheryl Aldridge Benton, and her son, Liam Benton and family; his nephew Eddie Lonaberger and family; and niece Cherie Lonaberger Mills and family. He cherished all his nieces and nephews. Andy never met a stranger and was known for helping anyone he encountered. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. His family was the most important part of his life and he loved nothing more than spending time with them. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. A memorial service will be arranged in the near future. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: