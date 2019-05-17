ANDREW JOSEPH MULLEN (Age 71)
Of Arlington, VA, passed peacefully on May 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Jane Mullen; loving father of Katie and grandfather of Max Yniesta; devoted nephew of Claire Trollinger; cherished brother of Richard, Jay, and Mark. A funeral service will be held at Temple Rodef Shalom, 2100 Westmoreland Street, Falls Church, VA 22043 on Tuesday, May 21 at 10 a.m., followed by inurnment at Columbia Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Andrew's memory to the MDS Foundation at www.mds-foundation.org
.