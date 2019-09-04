

Of McLean, VA died peacefully on July 23, 2019. Andrew was born February 27, 1929 in Boston, MA to Joseph Armand Normandeau and Beatrice (Hebert) Normandeau. He was raised in Manchester, NH where he graduated from St. Anthony's School, Assumption Preparatory School, and St. Anselm College.

Andrew served in the US Air Force and was a veteran of the conflict in Korea. Following the completion of his military duties, Andrew attended Georgetown Law School and graduated with a JD degree in 1956. Subsequently, he practiced law in the Washington, DC area. He was a partner of the Regan and Mason law firm and served as general counsel for Guest Services, Inc.

Andrew married Helene (Durnal) Rosso on January 20, 1996 in McLean, VA. Andrew is survived by his wife, Helene, his stepson David James Rosso of Gardnerville, NV, his sister, Lillian Pampush of Rocky River, OH, his brother, Robert Normandeau and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Normandeau of York, ME, and sister-in-law, Ruth Normandeau of Goffstown, NH. A Memorial Service will be held at McLean Baptist Church, 1367 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean, VA 22101, on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. Arlington National Cemetery will become Andrew's final resting place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a memorial fund at McLean Baptist Church or to . Online condolences and fond memories of Andrew may be offered at