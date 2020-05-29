Andrew A. O'Connell (Age 79)
Of Herndon, VA, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, the son of the late Andrew and Leta O'Connell. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Mary Hayes, Josephine O'Connell, Catherine Armstrong and his brother, James (MaryAnn) O'Connell. Andy was a lover of basketball from his early days. He played on a New York All-Star team in his senior year of high school. Later he attended Niagara University on a basketball scholarship. In 1973, he was honored by being inducted into Niagara's Basketball Hall of Fame. Andy graduated in 1963 with a degree in Sociology with an emphasis in Criminology. This prepared him for his later work in law enforcement particularly with the US Secret Service (29 years) and the Government Accounting Office (11 years). Mr. O'Connell is survived by his wife, Mary, and four sons: Terrence A. (Susan) O'Connell, Andrew A. O'Connell, Jonathan B. O'Connell and Christopher N. O'Connell. He is also survived by one sister, Dorothy (Richard) Rode) and six grandchildren and 46 nieces and nephews.Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Veronica Catholic Church, 3460 Centreville Rd., Chantilly, VA. Viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. at church.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Capitol Caring Health, 3080 Fairview Park Dr., Falls Church, VA 22042. Full notice and condolences visit www.adamsgreen.com
Published in The Washington Post on May 29, 2020.