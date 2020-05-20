Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANDREW OGLE. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

OGLE Andrew THOmas Ogle Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was 63 years old. Andy was predeceased by his father, Stanley E. Ogle. He is survived by this wife Theresa Lynn Richey Ogle, children Maryann Ogle Mayhood (Ross), Allen Richey Ogle (Jessica), and Christine Allison Richey-Ogle; grandchildren Ben and Jack Jones, and Joseph Ross Mayhood. Additionally survived by his mother, Audrey Funk Ogle, brothers Jeffrey, Timothy, Robert and Steven "Quint", and countless cousins, nieces and nephews in the Ogle, Richey and Funk families. Many friends are considered family to Andy and he referred to them as such with great affection. Andy was a great outdoorsman and was known by his friends as an expert boat captain, fresh and saltwater fisherman, hunter of all creatures of the forest. As a kid he enjoyed his time riding motorcycles, ATVs with cousins in Michigan, and learning to fly an airplane with his father. In more recent years, Andy found himself spending many hours mushroom hunting and fishing with his family. Andy had an enviable green thumb, a great respect for nature, and preferred to spend his time outdoors, which has been passed down to his children and grandchildren. Andy having achieved his high school diploma early, began working full time. He was by trade, a Building Engineer, achieving many certifications and recognitions during his career. He was a member of the Washington DC Chapter of National Association of Power Engineers, and was a licensed HVACR technician. He enjoyed his many years working as a chief engineer for the Charles E.

