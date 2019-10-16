The Washington Post

ANDREW OGLETREE III

Service Information
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA
22151
(703)-941-9428
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA 22151
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA 22151
Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Fairfax Memorial Park
9900 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
Notice
ANDREW H. OGLETREE III  

On Friday, October 11, 2019, Andy Ogletree died of a heart attack. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, his survivors include his wife of 50 years, Judy Ogletree, daughter Kara Fujita; son-in-law Lance Fujita; granddaughters Celia and Ella Fujita; sisters Hilda Thomas and Ellen Franklin; brother Bill Ogletree; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sister Pat Martin; father Andrew H. Ogletree, Jr.; and mother Louise Ogletree.
 
Andy graduated from Lee High School in Springfield, VA and attended Old Dominion University, eventually graduating from Pacific West University after leaving ODU to serve in Vietnam in the US Army. He was a member of Kappa Alpha and worked as a logistics engineer supporting the US Navy until his retirement.
 
Visitation will be held Friday, October 18, 2019, 11 a.m. until the 12 p.m. funeral service at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Road, Springfield, VA. Burial at 1:30 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 16, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
Funeral Home Details
Springfield, VA   (703) 941-9428
