

ANDREW THOMAS ROTH, JR.



Passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital with his wife and family present. Survivors are his wife of 59 years, Sally; a daughter, Patricia Ellen Sadlock (Richard); a son David Roth (Beth); four grandchildren and a great-granddaughter; a sister, Catherine Holland of Chesapeake, an uncle and aunt, three nieces and a nephew. A visitation will take place on Thursday, March 5, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 6, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 8800 Braddock Road, Annandale, VA 22003.

For more complete information, please go to the Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home site: