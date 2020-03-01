The Washington Post

ANDREW ROTH Jr.

Service Information
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
22032
(703)-425-9702
ANDREW THOMAS ROTH, JR.  

Passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital with his wife and family present. Survivors are his wife of 59 years, Sally; a daughter, Patricia Ellen Sadlock (Richard); a son David Roth (Beth); four grandchildren and a great-granddaughter; a sister, Catherine Holland of Chesapeake, an uncle and aunt, three nieces and a nephew. A visitation will take place on Thursday, March 5, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 6, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 8800 Braddock Road, Annandale, VA 22003.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 1, 2020
