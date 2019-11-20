

Andrew Michael Scott

"Drew/Andy"



Passed away November 6, 2019 while visiting with his two children in Austin, TX. In addition to his children, Michael and Marley Scott, Andrew is also survived by his mother, Joanne Scott "Honey", Tricia Scott of New York City, brother and sister-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Robert L. Scott and son, of Reston, VA, Elizabeth King, aunt, Winifred Davey, aunt, Pam Curtis-Davey, aunt and uncle, Mariann and Richard Halvey and dear cousins and close friends. Andrew was a friend to all. He loved golfing, fishing, camping, and being on the beach. He cared for the environment and worked hard for the people close to him. He could grill a mean steak. He was funny. He made a point to show his family and friends the wonders of nature. He was a loving father, son, and brother. He was six months dedicated to sobriety and was always trying to be a better man than the day before. He will be deeply missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, November 23, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 8601 Wolftrap Rd., Vienna, VA. The online guestbook is available at