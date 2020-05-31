STEPHENSON ANDREW W. STEPHENSON Andrew W. Stephenson was born on February 12, 1950, in Abington, Pennsylvania, to William Carroll and Mary Finley Stephenson. He left us on May 5, 2020 in McLean, Virginia, after a lengthy illness. Andrew is survived by his wife of 32 years, Cyndi, and daughter Meghann. Their devotion to one another was only strengthened by the challenges of his long illness. He joyously embraced fatherhood and was devoted to raising his only child. He served as a coach for her school activities, a judge for her competitive diving efforts, and an avid supporter for her every endeavor. He was so proud to be her father and to take part in her many accomplishments. Andrew was a senior and highly respected partner at the law firm of Holland and Knight, Washington, DC. His professional accomplishments were legion, his resume lengthy, and highlighted his many honors and awards. He deeply loved his profession and was heard to say: "You can lose your life in the law." His legal practice focused domestically and internationally in the areas of construction law, government contracts, labor law, and corporate compliance. His expertise in dispute resolution was widely regarded and he was often asked to serve as a private arbitrator and mediator. Andrew considered the time he was able to chair the Pro Bono practice some of his most rewarding work. Andrew was enthusiastic about his work as an adjunct professor at American University Washington College of Law, and other institutions throughout DC, Virginia, and Maryland. He was a renowned speaker, author, and lecturer on construction law and labor law nationwide. One of his most remarkable attributes was his fierce devotion to his alma maters and the friendships he made there. He attended LaSalle High School in Philadelphia, graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania (B.A.), and Georgetown Law School (J.D.). He established an endowed scholarship in the names of his parents and deceased brother, Dennis, at Georgetown University Law School. At the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, he served for many years on the Board of the Foundation, as the co-chair of the Public Private Partnership. This effort replaced and upgraded housing for 3,500 students and was recognized as the largest project of its kind in the United States. In recognition of those efforts, the university honored him by naming one of the new dormitories, Andrew W. Stephenson Hall. Andrew was a proud veteran who served in the U.S. Army Special Forces Reserve from 1972 to 1978 and as an officer from 1975 to 1978. As an attorney, he received a TS-SCI security clearance due to his work on issues of national security. Andrew was a skilled and avid athlete who played high school football and loved clay shooting, surfing, skiing, and golf. His great love of sailing was widely known. The highlight of his years sailing were the times he was able to participate in the North American Ocean races from Annapolis to Bermuda and Annapolis to Newport. Even as a child, Andrew had a tremendous love of history. He was an avid reader and a collector of signed/first edition books. He was a devout Catholic and loved spirited discussions of all religions. His historical tours throughout Europe and the Middle East were indicative of both these loves. He enthusiastically took part in entertaining and knowledgeable conversations on subjects from pre-U.S. revolution to current events. He loved sharing the humorous facts that humanized history and could effortlessly weave them into a story or a speech. Andrew possessed extraordinary intelligence and a delightful wit. All these accomplishments and interests Andrew enjoyed shared one joyous common theme--friendship. He cherished his friends and loved to hear about their lives and their interests. He loved connecting people to one another and mentoring young people. Above all, Andrew simply loved making people laugh. Andrew was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Michael and Dennis, and sister-in-law Phyllis (Yoon) Stephenson. Other survivors include a brother Timothy (Margaret), Colorado, sister Ellen Carmody, (Robert Roosenberg), Michigan, brother Daniel (Melanie Closs), Oregon, as well as many much-loved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boys Town by visiting support.boystown.org. To leave condolences or share memories with the family, please visit www.murphyfuneralhomes.com. A celebration of Andrew's life will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so.A celebration of Andrew's life will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so.
Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.