

Andrew Philip Weakley, Sr.

(Age 83)



Of Bradenton, Florida went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 23, 2019. Andrew was born December 25, 1935 in Culpeper, Virginia to Lottie Mae Weakley and Walter Weakley. He is formally of Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Andrew is survived by his wife, Helen Weakley; son, Andrew (Debbie) P. Weakley; daughter, Tamera (Wally) Moran; daughter, Teresa Adkins; son, Walter (Kara) B Weakley; step-daughter, Kathy (John) Nalley; and step-son, Billy Maxwell; sister, Frances Soutter, sister, Mae Nicholson and sister, Elizabeth Soutter. Andrew leaves 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Andrew was preceded in death by his father, Walter Weakley, mother, Lottie Mae Weakley, brother, Joseph Weakley, brother, Herbert Weakley and brother, Henry Weakley.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, 16000 Annapolis Road, Bowie, MD., where a funeral Service will follow on Wednesday at 11 a.m. and interment in Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery at 1 p.m., Cheltenham, MD 20623.