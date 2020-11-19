Andrew Nathaniel White, III (Age 78)
Of Washington, DC, passed away on November 11, 2020. Andrew was born to Rev. Andrew N. White, Jr. and Edith B. White on September 6, 1942 in Washington, DC. He was the oldest of two. His sister Edith A. White preceded him in death. Raised in Nashville, TN, he returned to D.C. where he graduated cum laude from Howard University, with a Bachelor's degree in music theory, and a minor in oboe in 1964. He continued additional studies at the Paris Conservatory and Tanglewood/Dartmouth College. His professional career encompassed classical music, Rock & Roll, and most notably jazz. He started Andrew's Music on September 23, 1971. In 1969 he married his true love & partner Jocelyne H. J. U. White. They were married 41 years, until her passing in 2011. Andrew is survived by his first cousin William B. Covington, Second cousins Kellie (Abraham) Covington Castano, and Jordan N. Covington. Also left to treasure his memory are many family members in the U.S. and France, neighbors, friends, professional associates, and fans. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Ft. Lincoln Funeral Home. On Saturday, November 21, visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Ft. Lincoln Funeral Home. Interment will be at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, with gravesite burial services to begin at 2 p.m. Due to COVID protocol guidelines, visitation will be limited to 10 persons at a time in the chapel for viewing. A 25 person restriction will be in place at the gravesite. Attendance at the gravesite service is by invitation only. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/brentwood-md/andrew-white-9903560