ANGELA R. BRICE (Age 92)



Departed this life on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 beloved wife of the late Julius H. Brice. Loving mother of Diane Brice-Williams. And son-in-law; Kent. Also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, January 23, 2020, 9 a.m. funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. at St. Lukes Episcopal, 1514 - 15th Street NW, Washington, DC. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.