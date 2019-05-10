

ANGELA BUTTARO (Age 91)



Angela Buttaro passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. Angela was born on June 26, 1927 in Orvieto, Italy. She spent her childhood and early adult life in Italy and France. Angela immigrated to the United States in 1958 with her late husband, Antonio, and their two children. She obtained her professional training as a hairdresser in France and was the proprietor of the Virginia Square Hair Salon from 1963 until 1986.

Angela's most important role in life was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her son Gaetano Buttaro and his wife, Karen Buttaro; her daughter, Claudia Buttaro Pfeffer and her husband, Ronald Pfeffer; and her four grandchildren, Cristina Pfeffer, John Pfeffer, Robert Buttaro and Kristen Buttaro. Angela is also survived by her sister-in-law, Silvana Lenici, of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 beginning at 1 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 1:45 p.m. at National Funeral Home, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, Virginia 22042. She will be laid to rest with her late husband Antonio at National Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Angela's remembrance to VITAS Health Care of Northern Virginia who provided her with loving hospice care: 1604 Springhill Road, #450, Vienna, Virginia 22182 or to the Elder Options Senior Care who provided her with loving care day in and day out: 12011 Lee Jackson Memorial Highway, suite 310, Fairfax, Virginia 22033.