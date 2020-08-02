ANGELA COLEMAN



Angela Maria Coleman

Passed away peacefully at Anne Arundel Medical Center on Sunday, July 26, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Arnicia V. Arrington and her son, Arnalde' Coleman; six grandchildren, Taniya, Mariyah, Tyrek, Tahj, Tajia, Telazjah and one great-granddaughter, Malani; along with many other relatives and friends. Visitation services will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Services at 11 a.m. at Howell Funeral Home, Jessup, MD. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.



