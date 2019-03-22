Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANGELA FLOROS.



Angela Floros

(Age 84)



Passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She was surrounded by family in her home in Alexandria, Virginia. Angela is survived by her husband of 60 years, Dennis Floros and her sons, Nick Floros (Irina), George Floros, Peter Floros (Laura); and four grandchildren, Katerina, Elena, Nicholas and Elias. She is preceded in death by her brother, Peter Kardaras, sister Marika Koutsouki and her father and mother, George and Vassiliki Kardara

Angela was born December 26, 1934 in Gavros, Megalo Horgio, Evritania, Greece; a small mountain village located in an idyllic valley in the central mainland. Dennis' 40-year career with the Air Force and Civil Service took them to many places, in the US and abroad. They always found time to return to their beloved Greece, even in recent years.

Angela was a beautiful and caring person who found great joy in her family and the Greek Orthodox Church. She also had a deep love for children and spent many years working in the education field. She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered.

A funeral service will be held Monday, March 25 at St. Katherine's Greek Orthodox Church, 3149 Glen Carlyn Road, Falls Church, VA. Viewing at 1 p.m., funeral service at 1:30 p.m. A reception will be held soon after, with more information provided following the church service. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Angela's life. The burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery on a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Katherine's Greek Orthodox Church.