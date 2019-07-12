The Washington Post

ANGELA HARRISON

Service Information
St Pauls Christian Community
414 Tennessee Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 544-6559
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Paul Christian Community Church
414 Tennessee Ave.
Washington, DC
View Map
Angela Harrison was native of Washington, DC affectionately called "Angie" departed this life on June 29, 2019 at Howard University Hospital. An angel came in, called her name, took her hand and said her place was ready in Heaven far above to rest in eternal peace. She leaves to cherish her memories; two loving daughters, Rachelle and Jonetta Harrison; father, Ronald Harrison Sr.; five siblings, Bernita "Peaches" Perry, Ronald Harrison, Jr., Marcus Harrison, Karen Perry, August Mayo, a host of loving relatives and friends and a devoted loving companion, John Gainey. Angela was preceded in death by her grandmother, Bernice R. Perry; daughter, Jacqueline Harrison, and mother, Marceline M. Perry. Service 10 a.m. July 13, 2019 Saint Paul Christian Community Church, 414 Tennessee Ave., NE, Washington, DC.

Published in The Washington Post on July 12, 2019
