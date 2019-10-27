

Angela Moir Hitti (nee Wilson)



Died on October 25, 2019 at her home in Bethesda, MD. She was born in the U.K. and resided with her family in Montgomery County, MD for more than 50 years. A graduate of the London School of Economics, she had a career in publishing at Cambridge Scientific Abstracts. In retirement, she volunteered with Call for Action and the Davis Library. She was married to Said Hitti, who survives her, along with their three daughters, son, and four grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters in the U.K. and a brother in Boston. A gathering of family and friends will be arranged for a date in the future. In honor of her memory, the family suggests donations to Montgomery Hospice.