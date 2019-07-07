

Angela Hogan Leith "Angie"



Died peacefully at home on June 29, 2019. She is survived by her only daughter, Callie DeLancey, who was by her side at her death; son-in-law, Billy DeLancey; granddaughter, Ella DeLancey; and three siblings, Judith Hickey, PJ Hogan, and Stephen Hogan. Angie was predeceased by her loving husband of 27 years, Howard Leith, and one sister, Janet Lashendock. She was the daughter of Damian and Esther Hogan of Stamford, CT and Kansas City, MO. Angie had a long and accomplished career in government and public service and retired as a Senior Policy Analyst at the Environmental Protection Agency in 2014. A service to celebrate her life will be held at Christ Church Georgetown, 3116 O St., NW, Washington, DC., on July 12, 2019 at 11 a.m.