

Angela Maves, M.Div. (Age 63)



Passed from a brain tumor on the morning of December 8, 2019.

Born in Doncaster, England, Angela grew up on her family's farm.

After moving to America, Angela became a chaplain at George Washington University Hospital where her daughter had been born.

Angela also served as a Methodist Deacon at Dumbarton Church in Georgetown.

In her personal time, Angela pursued her real passion- hosting groups of Native American youths in order for them to learn about the workings of the US government, and for them to visit cultural artifacts still controlled by the Smithsonian Institute.

Angela is survived by two native Washingtonians- her husband of nearly 40 years, George, and daughter Em in Detroit.

A memorial service to celebrate Angela's life will take place on April 4, 2019 at Dumbarton in Georgetown at 3 p.m.