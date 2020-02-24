

ANGELA M. MIETUS



Angela passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, February 17, 2020. Born August 3, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois to Ubaldo and Sara Bertellotti. The beloved wife of the late Dr. Walter S. Mietus. She completed undergraduate studies in Education at Rosary College and a Master's Degree at Loyola University of Chicago. She shared her love of the English and Italian Languages with students at all academic levels, retiring from Montgomery College. She was a translator for visiting artists at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Angela was known by all as a gracious hostess and masterful cook. She was an accomplished artist and travelled the world with her husband. Angela was very proud of her Italian heritage and shared the food and culture of Italy via a column in her local paper- "The Mietus Touch". She is preceded in death by her parents and beloved brother, Paul. Survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Resurrection Church at Riderwood Village in Silver Spring, MD from 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Inurnment, Arlington National Cemetery, at a later date.