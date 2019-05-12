

ANGELA TERESA COVINGTON

February 28, 1958 ~ May 12, 2014



She is clothed with strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future. When she speaks, her words are wise and she gives instructions with kindness. She carefully watches everything in her household and suffers nothing from laziness. Her children stand and bless her. Her husband praises her: there are many virtuous and capable women in the world, but you surpass them all!

Proverbs 31: 25~29

You are always in our hearts,

Mike, Jessica and Michael