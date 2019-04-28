Angelia Marie Jackson
Angelia Marie Jackson was called home on Sunday, April 21, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Angie, as she was affectionally known, is survived by her devoted companion, Roland Winkler, Jr.; her two children, Dwight and Asia; granddaughter, Kaiden; father, Montrose, Jr. (Linda); mother, Marie; brother, Gerald (Tyra); one nephew, Michael (Tiffany); three great-nieces, Zakari, Nasir and Noelle; other loving relatives and a host of many friends. Family and friends will be received on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1601 S. 13th Road, Arlington, VA 22204.