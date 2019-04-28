The Washington Post

ANGELIA JACKSON

Service Information
MT Olive Baptist Church
1601 13th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22204
(703) 920-7293
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
1601 S. 13th Road
Arlington, DC
View Map
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
1601 S. 13th Road
Arlington, DC
View Map
Notice
Angelia Marie Jackson  

Angelia Marie Jackson was called home on Sunday, April 21, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Angie, as she was affectionally known, is survived by her devoted companion, Roland Winkler, Jr.; her two children, Dwight and Asia; granddaughter, Kaiden; father, Montrose, Jr. (Linda); mother, Marie; brother, Gerald (Tyra); one nephew, Michael (Tiffany); three great-nieces, Zakari, Nasir and Noelle; other loving relatives and a host of many friends. Family and friends will be received on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1601 S. 13th Road, Arlington, VA 22204.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 28, 2019
