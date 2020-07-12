ANGELICA BRAESTRUP

Died of complications of ALS at home in Cumberland, Maine. Born in New York City to Harry and Elizabeth Hollins, she graduated from Georgetown University in1979. She dedicated her life to increasing the number of medical professionals from underrepresented communities, rescuing animals both domestic and wild, and to her art no matter where she lived. Survived by her children Carl-Peter H. Braestrup of Topsham, Maine and San Francisco, Kate Braestrup (Siem van der Ven) of Lincolnville, Maine and Angelica E. Braestrup (Mark J. Spalding) of Topsham, Maine and Washington, DC, nine grandchildren, and one great grandson. No service is scheduled at this time. A more complete obituary may be found on-line at