Angelina Lopynski

"Jeana"(Age 92)

Edward John Lopynski

"Johnny" (Age 91)



While surrounded by their family, passed away on April 8, 2019 (Jeana) and April 10, 2019 (Johnny). Jeana and Johnny were married on April 18, 1953 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Arlington, Virginia. They spent the next 66 years raising their children, traveling, and enjoying life together. Johnny served in the United States Navy during World War II and then returned to Arlington to open Columbia Mirror and Glass of Georgetown in Washington DC. Jeana received her college degree from George Washington University then worked in the payroll and personnel office at the Pentagon, before joining Johnny at Columbia Mirror and Glass.

Jeana and Johnny are survived by their three sons, Jimmy (Kim), Johnny (Jeremy), and Jerrold (Cynthia); and seven grandchildren, Katie Lopynski, Erin Lopynski, Paige Lopynski, Emily Lopynski, Anna Kendall (Austin), Shannon Lopynski, and Dillon Lopynski.

A funeral service for Jeana and Johnny will take place Monday, April 22 at St. Ann's Catholic Church at 5312 10th St. N, Arlington, Virginia at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the .