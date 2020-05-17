ANGELINA C. HIBNER
Angelina C. Hibner, known as Catherine to family and friends, was born on September 10, 1924 and passed away April 11, 2020 in Falls Church, VA. Family and friends will miss Catherine's smile and endearing personality. Catherine was the daughter of Theresa Gizzy and Peter Marino of Philadelphia, PA and wife of George, her devoted husband of 70 years, who survives in Springfield, VA. Catherine and George were blessed with four children, Wanda Cable, Christina Wickham, Jeanne Bapov and the late Edward Hibner. Other surviving family members include grandchildren Paul Wickham and Jesse, John and Joseph Velarde and their respective spouses, Andrea, Lauren and Amy Velarde, and their six great-grandchildren, Georgia, Rachael, Bear, Joel, Hunter and Ray, many nephews and nieces and her sister, Rose Cataldi and her husband, Joseph.
George and Catherine married after meeting at a YMCA dance in Washington, DC. Catherine enjoyed Big Band Era music, singing, dancing and dabbling at the piano her entire life. Catherine was employed for 35 years as a secretary for the Department of the Navy. Catherine raised her children on the mantra "God helps those who help themselves". After retiring, Catherine and George traveled extensively throughout the US and Europe. Catherine particularly enjoyed cruises and pursued her personal interests by attending classes in ceramics, piano, tap dancing and Italian. Catherine enjoyed all aspects of being a member of Merry Makers, particularly when she sang and performed "Crazy". Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Catherine's Life wil be held at a later date. Catherine will be interred at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Alexandria, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Memorial Program via their website (www.heart.org
). Condolences may be sent to the family via the Turch Cunningham Funeral Home website.