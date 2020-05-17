

ANGELINA C. HIBNER



Angelina C. Hibner, known as Catherine to family and friends, was born on September 10, 1924 and passed away April 11, 2020 in Falls Church, VA. Family and friends will miss Catherine's smile and endearing personality. Catherine was the daughter of Theresa Gizzy and Peter Marino of Philadelphia, PA and wife of George, her devoted husband of 70 years, who survives in Springfield, VA. Catherine and George were blessed with four children, Wanda Cable, Christina Wickham, Jeanne Bapov and the late Edward Hibner. Other surviving family members include grandchildren Paul Wickham and Jesse, John and Joseph Velarde and their respective spouses, Andrea, Lauren and Amy Velarde, and their six great-grandchildren, Georgia, Rachael, Bear, Joel, Hunter and Ray, many nephews and nieces and her sister, Rose Cataldi and her husband, Joseph.