Angelina DiCarlo Magee
Angelina DiCarlo Magee, peacefully answered God's request for a little Italian angel on October 14, 2019. Angelina was born on April 3, 1923, in Washington, DC to James I. and Frances DiCarlo. Her husband of 47 years, V. Webster Magee, predeceased her. She is survived by her four children, Sharon Knost and husband, Bill of Murrells Inlet, SC, Timothy Magee of Leesburg, VA, Phillip Magee and wife, Jean of Gardiner, ME, Paula Shannon and husband, Brian of Springfield, VA, a special niece, Janis Michael Anderson, of Houston, TX, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Breast Cancer
Research Foundation are requested: ([email protected]
) 28 West 44 th. St.; Suite 609; New York, NY 10036). Arrangements for interment in Arlington Cemetery are pending and will likely take place in the spring of next year.