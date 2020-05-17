

Angelina McIntire (Age 43)



On May 9, 2020 Angelina passed away peacefully at her home in Falls Church, VA. She is survived by her devoted husband, William Piero Mejia and her parents, Robert and Mary Lou McIntire of Vienna, VA. She leaves behind many loving and cherished family members, friends and colleagues.

She was a graduate of Duke University (BA 1998) and also of Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service (MSFS 2003).

She lived and worked in Costa Rica from January 1999 to May 2001. After her graduation from Georgetown she worked in international development with Chemonics for 10 years. Most recently she was senior leader with the USAID LEARN Project, a role she held close to her heart. She loved to travel, and visited about 60 countries around the world during her life, some for work and some with family or friends for pleasure.

She courageously lived with cancer for 3 ½ years with her message to everyone to "be where your feet are". She had many friends from every stage of her life. For the many family members and friends who loved her, her life was like a shooting star that shined and gave joy but passed through our lives far too quickly.

In lieu of flowers charitable donations may be made in her memory to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance

www.ccalliance.org/donate ) or SPCA to support animal rescue and protection

A Funeral Mass will be scheduled at a later date when it is safe for family and friends to attend and celebrate her life. Online condolences and fond memories of Angelina may be offered to the family at