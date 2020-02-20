Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANGELINA SILVER. View Sign Service Information DiCicco & Sons Funeral Homes 5975 Mayfield Road Mayfield Heights , OH 44124 (440)-449-1818 Send Flowers Notice



Angelina Guido Silver November 11, 1924 - February 16, 2020

Long-time DC area resident Angelina "Angie" Silver passed away on February 16 in Beachwood Ohio, just a few months after celebrating her 95th birthday with a gathering of beloved relatives. Angelina was born in Morgantown, WV and was a graduate of West Virginia University. She attended medical school at WVU and the University of Maryland, receiving her M.D. degree in 1949. She had further training in ophthalmology as a fellow at the Wilmer Eye Institute at John Hopkins Hospital, where she eventually served as a partner in the practice of Dr. Frank B. Walsh, a world-renowned expert in neuro-ophthalmology. Angelina shared a great love of nature, traveling, and bird watching with her devoted husband of 52 years, Dr. Harold M. Silver, until his death in 2010. She also enjoyed needlepoint, hand-weaving rugs, and oil painting, but her greatest love was close involvement with her extended family. Angelina was preceded in death by her parents, Salvatore and Julia Guido of Morgantown, and by her siblings Mary and Anthony Guido, also of Morgantown. She is survived by her daughter and son-in law Dorothy and Jeremiah Reilly of Basel, Switzerland, son and daughter-in-law Richard and Laurie Silver of Shaker Heights, OH, and son Michael Silver of Houston, TX, and by grandchildren Isabel Reilly of Long Island City, NY, Madison Silver of Somerville, MA, and Galen, Joshua and Eli Silver of Shaker Heights, OH, as well as by many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to the C&O Canal Trust (1850 Dual Highway Suite 100, Hagerstown, MD 21740, https://www.canaltrust.org/support/

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 20, 2020

