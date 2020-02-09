

ANGELITA TORCHIA-ESTRADA



Passed away on January 28, 2020, at the age of 91. She was preceded by her husband of 67 years, Juan Carlos Torchia-Estrada. She is survived by her daughter, Alba Liliana Allen and grandchildren, Brian Allen and wife, Erin, and Ali Allen Kistler and husband, Kevin, along with great-grandson, Jack Kistler. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Mrs. Torchia-Estrada followed her husband to Washington, DC in 1957. In 1969 she founded the Escuela Argentina of Washington, DC. The school and the children that attended it were her life's passion for nearly 50 years. She was honored repeatedly for her dedication to the school where she worked tirelessly until her retirement at the age of 88. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be forever loved and remembered in her family's hearts.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Church, Potomac, MD on February 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Escuela Argentina of Washington, DC.