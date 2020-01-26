

ANGELO BOSCO PERRIELLO



Angelo Bosco Perriello of Alexandria, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Angelo was born on August 8, 1922 in New Kensington, PA to Francesco and Elisabetta (Da Silva) Perriello and was one of nine children. Angelo was married for sixty-six years to the late Berenice Justice Perriello, and father to the late Elizabeth Gail Perriello. He is survived by children David Charles "Duffy" Perriello (Sandra), Marcus Anthony Perriello (Kathy) and Angela Heidi Perriello. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Angelo was passionate about many things, but his most cherished experiences were when his feet were off the ground as Angelo spent his life dedicated to aviation. Not only did he teach flight to pilots in WWII, but he was one of the first to commercially fly the Boeing 747. After retirement of thirty-six years as a Captain with American Airlines, Angelo took to the skies again as a private pilot and spent many years volunteering as a Docent at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C. Angelo will be remembered as a loving husband and father, doting grandfather, and beloved family patriarch as his passion for flight takes him beyond the clouds where he has earned his permanent wings.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Demaine Funeral Home at 520 S. Washington St., Alexandria, VA 22314 on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.. A Christian Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. at The Basilica of Saint Mary 310 S. Royal St. Alexandria, VA 22314. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.