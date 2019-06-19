ANIKA DENICE BROWNE
On June 3, 2019, beloved daughter of Lynda S. Browne and the late Frederick A. Browne, Jr.; niece of Marjorie A. Browne and Drs. Leonard E. and Barbara A. Lawrence of San Antonio, TX. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation from 10:30 a.m. until time of service, 11 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 7005 Piney Branch Rd., NW, Washington, DC. Memorial service will also be held in San Antonio, TX on August 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Maryland Network Against Domestic Violence, Prince Georges County Justice Center, 301-780-8008 and House of Ruth, 240-450-3270. Arrangements by McGuire.