

ANITA EPSTEIN



On Thursday June 27, 2019 Anita Epstein of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of Noel Epstein; devoted mother of Stephanie (Steven) Silverman and Pamela (Rodrigo) Levy; beloved sister of Harvey (Helene) Kaminski; cherished grandmother of Tessa and Lilah Silverman and Jacob, Max and Eli Levy. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 1, 11 a.m. at Adas Israel Congregation, 2850 Quebec St. NW, Washington, DC 20008. Interment Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. Family will be observing Shiva at the home of Noel Epstein on Monday, July 1 after the burial until 8:30 p.m.; on Tuesday, July 2 from 12 to 2 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; on Wednesday July 3 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and visitation Thursday, July 4 from 12 to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to US Holocaust Memorial Museum or the Hospice of Jewish Social Service Agency. Arrangements by Hines Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.