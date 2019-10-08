Anita Louise gIBSON
of Capitol Heights, MD, peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Steve Gibson. She leaves to cherish her loving memory, one son, Damien Hill (Zelalem); three grandchildren, Carlos Hill, Nia Hill and Kedus Hill; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m., until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., on Thursday, October 10 at Church of the Incarnation, 880 Eastern Ave., N.E., Washington DC, 20019. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Services by HENRY S. WASHINGTON & SONS.