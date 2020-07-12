1/
ANITA KELLEY-ROBINSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANITA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ANITA MAE KELLEY-ROBINSON "Nita"   May 9, 1942 - July 5, 2020  
Our warrior and Shero peacefully entered into heaven on July 5, 2020 at her home with her husband Bernard Robinson and daughter Shawanda Robinson by her side. Family and friends will be received at Berean Baptist Church, 924 Madison St NW, Washington, DC on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, viewing from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; service at 10:30 a.m., Gravesite service and Interment at 12 p.m., Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Rd, Brentwood, MD.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved