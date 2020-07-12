ANITA KELLEY-ROBINSON



ANITA MAE KELLEY-ROBINSON "Nita" May 9, 1942 - July 5, 2020

Our warrior and Shero peacefully entered into heaven on July 5, 2020 at her home with her husband Bernard Robinson and daughter Shawanda Robinson by her side. Family and friends will be received at Berean Baptist Church, 924 Madison St NW, Washington, DC on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, viewing from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; service at 10:30 a.m., Gravesite service and Interment at 12 p.m., Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Rd, Brentwood, MD.



